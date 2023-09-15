Star midfielder back in training ahead of new Hibs manager’s first game

Dylan Levitt has been back in training for Hibs.

Dylan Levitt has completed four full training sessions as the Hibs midfielder works towards a return from injury – and could be part of the travelling party for new manager Nick Montgomery’s first game.

The Easter Road club head to Rugby Park to take on Kilmarnock tomorrow, with former Central Coast Mariners boss Montgomery looking for a positive reaction following his arrival in Scotland on Monday.

Levitt, who suffered an ankle injury in the 2-2 Europa League Conference draw away to Swiss side Luzern back in August, returned to training in time for the new gaffer’s first session.

The former Manchester United youngster is still unlikely to be fit enough to get much game time on the artificial pitch at Kilmarnock - but might yet squeeze into the match-day squad.

Hibs are still without a number of first-teamers through injury and illness, with Harry McKirdy topping the list of long-term absences because of health issues.

Jake Doyle-Hayes, Chris Cadden and JoJo Wollacott are all still unavailable.