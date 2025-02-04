Hibs made a transfer decision over him on Monday night - and now he has a new club after being left wishing it ‘went differently’ at Easter Road.

Harry McKirdy has signed for a new club after being let go from Hibs on transfer deadline day.

The Easter Road club announced the forward’s departure late on Monday after a difficult stint at Hibs. He joined in 2022 and made 33 appearances, with his spell hampered because of a a health issue, and he also had time on loan at Swindon Town.

Now he has joined English League Two side Bromley on a deal until the end of the season. A statement reads: “Bromley Football Club are delighted to announce the permanent signing of winger Harry McKirdy, subject to international clearance. He arrives at Hayes Lane following his departure from Scottish Premiership side Hibernian, after passing a medical this morning.

“It was at Swindon Town where he really made his mark, netting 26 times in 58 appearances. His prolific form saw him named in the 2021-22 EFL League Two Team of the Season, the same campaign where he also won Swindon’s Player of the Season. During his time with the Robins, he scored their only goal in an FA Cup clash with Premier League champions Manchester City. McKirdy also bagged a brace in their play-off semi-final first leg win over his former side Port Vale.

“The forward left the County Ground for the Scottish Premiership in 2022 where he’d go on to spend two-and-a-half years at Hibernian with a loan return to Swindon Town during that period too. McKirdy joins after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract at Hibs. Our newest signing will wear the number 13 shirt. Welcome to Hayes Lane, Harry!”

McKirdy paid tribute to Hibs on social media. He said: “Will always look back & be gutted how it went at Hibs. Some real tough times but some great people met. Wish it went differently but that’s football I guess. Can’t wait to move on & start playing football again

Hibs head coach David Gray had said of the forward upon his exit “I wish Harry nothing but the best moving forward. His time at Hibs has been difficult, but he worked hard to get back to full fitness over the summer after missing the majority of last season.

“Due to the number of options we have in the forward areas, his game-time this season has been incredibly limited, which is why this termination works best for all parties involved.”