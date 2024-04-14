Stats experts reveal Hibs best players so far this season

It has been a difficult season for Hibs as they look set to fall short in their bid to return to European football.

After facing the likes of FC Luzern and Aston Villa in the Europa Conference League under former manager Lee Johnson earlier this season, current boss Nick Montgomery would have hoped to have secured another venture into Europe as he settled into life at Easter Road.

But as it stands, Hibs sit in seventh place in the table and there will already be thoughts of what Montgomery can do with his squad during the summer transfer window as he looks to bring a serious improvement out of his side during his first full season in charge.