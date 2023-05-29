Steve Clarke eager to see if Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet can fill Scotland void

The national team head coach called up the Hibs striker for the matches against Georgia and Norway next month after injury ruled out leading No.9 Che Adams.

Nisbet returns to Scotland for the first time since recovering from an ACL tear which saw him miss the majority of 2022. He’s previously racked up ten caps and netted once, all of which came under Clarke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Che got injured in the March camp. He did his rehab and got himself into a position where he tried to push himself to help his club stay in the league but aggravated the injury, so there was no chance of making it for the middle of June,” said the national team boss of his absent hitman.

Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet celebrates after equalising against Hearts in the final game of the season at Tynecastle on Saturday. Picture: SNS

“It’s disappointing but a chance for someone else. Kevin was out for a long, long time with a knee injury but since he came back he has shown he has still got an eye for a goal. His fitness has gradually improved over the games he has played.

"I went to the game on Saturday and watched both Kevin and Lawrence Shankland and thought they both did okay in what was a pretty scrappy game.”

Since returning from injury, Nisbet netted 12 goals in 20 games for a Hibs side which finished fifth in the cinch Premiership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 26-year-old believes he’s a better player for his spell on the sidelines, but Clarke wants to see it in person before he is convinced.

“We’ll find out when we get him in the camp and see how good he is,” he said. “When you are out for a long period of time, you do have to spend more time in the gym and you do work on your rehab properly and concentrate on parts of your body that you might ignore a little bit if you are playing week in, week out.

“So, he has that base fitness and a number of games now. He has always shown he has an eye for a goal and scored again at the weekend. Hopefully he can bring that goalscoring form to the squad.”

Message from the editor