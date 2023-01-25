“We’ve got one eye on the preparation for Dortmund, but on the other hand, our main objective is about getting players into our first team. All the first-team staff – the manager, David Gray, Jamie McAllister, Adam Owen, Stuart Garden – were there watching,” he said.

“When you’re playing against a senior side that’s a better barometer for the coaches to see where the young players are at, rather than playing against a younger side. This game gave the gaffer a real good chance to look at the players and gauge where they’re at in reference to being involved with the senior squad.”

Steve Kean was delighted with his side's performance against Livingston

Hibs were 1-0 up at half-time courtesy of Laidlaw’s opener before Hamilton and O’Connor struck in the second half. Jackson Longridge notched a late consolation for the visitors who struggled to cope with a slick Hibs side.

“I was delighted because [Livi] had eight or nine first-team players in the game,” Kean continued. “It was a proper test against an older team, which is ideal preparation for when we play Dortmund. It’s another good victory after last week’s win over Dundee United and the lads were exceptional again. It was a top, top performance.”

Insisting that his side had outplayed their West Lothian visitors Kean continued: “It’s all about keeping up with match intensity and when you’re playing against senior players, with their first-team manager David Martindale sitting on the bench, there’s a different edge to the game.