Steve Kean reflects on Hibs' Reserve League opener as academy chief reiterates 'game a week' hopes
Steve Kean was broadly pleased with Hibs’ second-half performance in their SPFL Reserve League draw with Dundee United but wants the team to start games more strongly.
After a goalless first half, four goals were scored in fewer than ten minutes in the early stages of the second period, with Hibs twice coming from a goal down through strikes from Jair Tavares and João Baldé to earn a point in a 2-2 draw.
Speaking afterwards Academy Director Kean praised the second-half display but bemoaned a lack of urgency in the opening 45 minutes.
“First half, we were a bit slow in moving the ball and putting the opposition under pressure.
“At half-time we asked the players to find more rhythm in the game, move the ball a little quicker, and be more aggressive and in all honesty, I thought there was only one team in the second half that looked like they were going to win the game and it was us.
"We’re a little bit disappointed that we didn’t win, but it was an excellent second-half performance.”
Hibs fielded an experienced defence with Ryan Schofield starting behind a defence of Lewis Miller, Darren McGregor, Kyle McClelland, and Lewis Stevenson while Tavares joined Momodou Bojang in the front three as several first-team players got more minutes under their belt.
Kean explained the thinking behind the line-up.
“You’ve got two groups; the senior lads who are needing minutes, and some of the younger lads – who haven’t actually had that many minutes – who played the full pre-season but haven’t played together as much,” he explained.
“For the first-team players that played it gets them that competitive edge that I don’t think training can replicate and for the younger lads, it gets them up to speed leading into the UEFA Youth League game [against Molde on September 14] next week.
“We’re hoping to play a game a week because if you wait four weeks you can look a little disjointed and a bit rusty, so we want to keep the team gelled and fluid. It’s about making that transition between youth football and first-team football.
“We’ve got the Reserve League, Reserve Cup, for the younger lads we have the European competition, and we are going to organise more games.”