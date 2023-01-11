The Easter Road youngsters have had limited gametime recently and went down 2-1 to a Queen’s Park XI in a friendly match at HTC earlier this week in what was their first run-out in a number of weeks.

With the players unable to head out on loan while the club is still involved in European competition and a limited number of second-string matches going ahead, academy chief Steve Kean plans to use the next three SPFL Reserve games as dry runs ahead of the showdown at Easter Road on Tuesday February 7. This means the team for the Reserve Cup matches away to Dundee United and at home to Livingston, plus the Reserve League fixture against Motherwell at HTC will comprise under-19s. Previous reserve games have seen a mixture of fringe first-teamers and development-squad players utilised in a bid to increase gametime.

Speaking after Tuesday’s match, Kean said: “With the game against Borussia Dortmund on the horizon, it is important that we continue our preparations and keep the momentum going.

Steve Kean has devised a plan to get his under-19s in peak condition ahead of the visit of Borussia Dortmund