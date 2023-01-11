Steve Kean sets out Hibs under-19s plan ahead of Borussia Dortmund clash
Hibs will use their next three reserve matches to get the club’s under-19s in peak condition ahead of next month’s UEFA Youth League play-off clash with Borussia Dortmund.
The Easter Road youngsters have had limited gametime recently and went down 2-1 to a Queen’s Park XI in a friendly match at HTC earlier this week in what was their first run-out in a number of weeks.
With the players unable to head out on loan while the club is still involved in European competition and a limited number of second-string matches going ahead, academy chief Steve Kean plans to use the next three SPFL Reserve games as dry runs ahead of the showdown at Easter Road on Tuesday February 7. This means the team for the Reserve Cup matches away to Dundee United and at home to Livingston, plus the Reserve League fixture against Motherwell at HTC will comprise under-19s. Previous reserve games have seen a mixture of fringe first-teamers and development-squad players utilised in a bid to increase gametime.
Speaking after Tuesday’s match, Kean said: “With the game against Borussia Dortmund on the horizon, it is important that we continue our preparations and keep the momentum going.
"The more and more playing time this group can get together the better, so we will be targeting these next three games to rebuild that match sharpness and intensity. The UEFA Youth League has been an amazing journey so far. We are under no illusions that that Dortmund will prove the stiffest test so far, but we are all up for it and in a one-off match at Easter Road we are confident we can beat anyone."