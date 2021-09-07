Steven Bradley reveals his aims for Ayr loan move after penning new Hibs contract

Steven Bradley in action for Hibs during the pre-season friendly win over Arsenal in July (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The 19-year-old forward has joined the Championship side until the end of the season after signing a new contract tying him to Easter Road until the summer of 2024.

Bradley made four appearances off the bench for his parent club last term and also featured in pre-season, impressing against Arsenal and scoring against Raith.

Ross spoke highly of the youngster's impact during the summer and Bradley is now keen to make a further impression on the Hibs head coach during his stint at Somerset Park after taking the next step in his development.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It's a good move for me and a chance to play first-team football," Bradley told the Ayrshire Post.

"At this stage I need to be getting games under my belt and impressing the manager back at Hibs so hopefully I can do that here.

"I just want to come down and make an impact and hopefully start as many games as I can.

"Ayr are a good club and I know a few of the lads here so hopefully I can fit in well.

"The manager has spoken to me and been clear about what he expects so I'm looking forward to getting started."

Ayr boss David Hopkin revealed he had been keen to get the teenager on board for some time.

He explained: "We've had our eye on Steven for a while and didn't think we'd be able to get him, but thankfully things have fallen in our favour and Jack has agreed to let him go out on loan.

"He is very highly rated and will give us something different at the top end of the pitch."

Hibs sporting director Graeme Mathie added: "We are delighted that Steven has signed an extended contract.

"He’s a player we rate highly and are very pleased to have him as a Hibernian player for the next three years.

“The loan is a good opportunity for Steven to play regular football and his challenge will be to gain regular match minutes in the Scottish Championship, which will be a very competitive league this year."

A message from the Editor: