The 20-year-old played 35 times for the Lilywhites, contributing six goals and six assists and helping them to a third-place finish and qualification for the Europa Conference League first qualifying round.

Despite that Bradley has been told he is free to leave Hibs in January, with Lee Johnson keen to trim down a bloated playing squad in the next transfer window and making reference to ‘moving on five or six’ after Saturday’s defeat by Kilmarnock.

Bradley reflected on his first senior campaign in football and agreed there had been ‘ups and downs’ as he battled injury with a handful of awards.

Stevie bradley in action for Hibs against Raith Rovers in Iain Davidson's testimonial in July 2021

“It was a great experience,” he told DundalkFC.com. “It was my first full season in men’s football and I was involved in a lot of games which was the main reason I came over. I scored a few goals, won the Soccer Writers and Supporters Club Player of the Month award and things like that. There were ups and downs but I had a great time overall.

"Everybody associated with the club was brilliant with me from the moment I came in and I can’t thank them enough. Being away from home was tough at times but all the boys helped me through everything. I came over as a young boy, and I’ll go back as half a man.”