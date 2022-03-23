'Stonewall penalty, however...' - Hibs defender Ryan Porteous reacts to failed red card appeal

The 22-year-old was dismissed by referee Alan Muir for ‘denying the opposing team or an opponent a goal or an obvious goalscoring opportunity as defined by Law 12’ when he fouled Ross McCrorie around an hour into the Scottish Premiership match.

Lewis Ferguson scored the resulting penalty as the Dons took the lead before Vicente Besuijen’s late goal made the points safe for the hosts.

Easter Road boss Shaun Maloney confirmed after the match that the club was likely to appeal the decision, saying: “It’s a penalty but he made a genuine attempt to get the ball so he shouldn’t be red carded.

"For me it was incorrect, he’s gone for the ball. A definite penalty, but the rules are that he shouldn’t send him off.”

At a fast-track hearing on Wednesday, the Scottish FA threw out the club’s appeal and added an additional one-game ban to the punishment, meaning Porteous now misses Hibs’ next four league matches.

The additional appeal was added after the tribunal determined that the claim had either been frivolous; had no prospect of success, or was an abuse of process or a delaying tactic. The exact reason behind the additional sanction has not been confirmed.

Writing on Instagram, Porteous said: “Stonewall penalty. However, eyes clearly focused on the ball and a genuine attempt made, yellow card going by the rules of the game.”

Porteous misses the league games against Dundee United and Hearts on April 2 and 9, as well as Hibs’ first two post-split matches.

