Stuart Lovell reveals fears for Lee Johnson’s job at Hibs but reckons Kevin Nisbet has made a difference

Hibs went into the Livingston game at Easter Road on Saturday on a run of four straight defeats and seven defeats in eight. With a home game against champions Celtic and a trip to Tynecastle for the Edinburgh derby coming up next, Lovell feared Johnson could have been facing the prospect of 11 defeats out of 12 by this time next week. But Hibs hammered 10-man Livingston 4-0 to change the narrative going into the next two games.

“I thought it was a huge game,” said Lovell, the former Hibs and Livingston player who was covering the game for Sky Sports. “I was worried for Lee Johnson in that I felt that if he didn’t get a result against Livingston you’re looking further down the track and it’s Celtic during the week then Hearts in the derby. Two really difficult games. If they had lost to Livi, God forbid, and then had another two defeats, 11 out of 12 defeats is a tough run for anyone to survive.

“So I was really pleased for Lee Johnson and his players. I thought the played superbly, helped by a very controversial red card, admittedly. But they were playing some really good attacking football when it was 11 v 11. They had a real attacking threat which I hadn’t seen an awful lot of from Hibs this season, so it was really encouraging.”

Lovell, who played for Hibs between 1998 and 2001, believes Johnson will set up Hibs to play on the front foot against Celtic in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Wednesday. He added: “When I spoke to Lee Johnson he was saying there is no point in trying to contain Celtic because you are effectively inviting pressure and it’s just a matter of time before they score. He said they will have a go.

“They will be pragmatic at times when they need to be. He said their fans will expect them to attack and I think that’s what they will do. Whether you can implement it against a team like Celtic, that’s the biggest test because they are the best team in the league. You’ve got to pick your moments, but Hibs are at their best when they play attacking football.”

Lovell was impressed by Kevin Nisbet’s work-rate against Livingston and feels the striker can help Hibs finish inside the top six if he stays fit and maintains his form. The 25-year-old has scored two goals in two games since returning from an ACL injury that kept him out for ten months.

“Nisbet looks incredibly sharp,” added Lovell. “That’s the hardest I’ve ever seen him work, so clearly his appetite for the game has come back because he has been out for such a long time. You find that after a long-term injury.

Stuart Lovell, pictured playing in a charity match last month, believes Hibs are at their best when they set up to attack, especially with Kevin Nisbet back in the team and playing well. Picture: Mark Scates / SNS