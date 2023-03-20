Jacob MacIntyre opened the scoring after just two minutes but there were no further goals until just shy of the hour mark when Ethan Laidlaw beat Blessing Oluyemi from the penalty spot. He then notched his second with 15 minutes remaining and Rudi Molotnikov added a fourth towards the end, with the teams sharing 16 goals in just three meetings this term with a 4-0 win apiece and a 6-2 victory for Hibs.

Hibs’ opener was straightforward enough, Laidlaw crossing for the arriving MacIntyre to smash the ball past Oluyemi, but they were unable to add to their tally with the Dons enjoying some promising attacking play but lacking an end product. The loss of Alfie Bavidge to injury, with Cammy Wilson coming on in his place, robbed the hosts of a talent with two goals in five games for Scotland Under-17s.

Josh Landers then came close to doubling the visitors’ advantage but his sliding effort from Laidlaw’s centre flashed wide of the post. Wilson then saw an effort come off the bar as Aberdeen sought a way back into the game. Hibs had a narrow escape when Owen Hastie tangled with Liam Harvey in the area but the home players’ appeals for a penalty were waved away by the referee.

Hibs under-18s defeated their Aberdeen counterparts 4-0 at Cormack Park

Aberdeen started the second half brightly and Dylan Lobban thumped an effort from the edge of the area off the post with Smith Samuels beaten. Moments later Brendan Hamilton found the side-netting after Harvey picked him out in the box.

Provider then turned goalscorer as Laidlaw converted from 12 yards after Oluyemi was penalised for a foul in the area and the striker scored his second and Hibs’ third with 15 minutes left to play, firing across the ‘keeper.

Alfie Stewart and Adam Emslie both had half-chances as the game trickled to a close but Molotnikov added a fourth for Hibs to ensure a successful trip to the north-east.