Sue McLernon, who has been working for the Easter Road side since her teens, has confirmed she will leave the club at the end of March.

Currently Education Officer with the Hibernian Community Foundation, Sue played a key role in the Persevered Tour that took the Scottish Cup trophy to 114 schools following the historic events of May 21 2016, and also helped the Kicks for Kids campaign introduce hundreds of children to Hibs.

A die-hard Hibs fan, she worked tirelessly for her fellow supporters and the wider Hibs community in a variety of roles, sorting people out with last-minute tickets, looking after matchday mascots, organising holiday training camps for children and much, much more. At the moment Sue combines her work with Hibs with coaching Hutchison Vale FC 2011s.

Sue McLernon is leaving Hibs after more than 40 years working for the club

Writing on social media, Sue said: “They say all good things come to an end and sadly this is true… the end of the month marks the end of my time at Hibs.

"Beginning as a volunteer over 40 years ago, it has been an absolute honour and privilege to work for the team that I love and not going to lie, I am gutted to be going.

"To all my current and former colleagues, players and families and all of the Hibernian family, young and old, who have been part of my journey, thank you for all your support over the years – and thank you Hibs for the opportunity, it’s been an absolute pleasure.”

Numerous fans and colleagues past and present have been recounting their interactions with Sue.

The club’s former Head of Marketing and Communications Colin Millar said: “When I was wee there was a woman who said hello whenever we saw her at games, and I could never understand how she seemed to know every Hibs Kid by name.

"Decades later I worked beside her and learned there was no secret, she just really cared. About Hibs, about people.

“I’ve not known a Hibs without Sue – she’s earned four testimonials and covered pretty much every role going. In that time she’s helped thousands, particularly young people, become fans and create memories that’ll last a lifetime.

"Sue, with the volunteer team she pulled together, was a driving force behind the Persevered Tour, taking the Scottish Cup to 114 schools.

“It was the best thing we did in my time at the club and undoubtedly contributed to the sustained growth in attendances and general feel-good.

“It’s the people that make football clubs and Sue has been part of the fabric of Hibs for over 40 years. She’ll be a massive loss.”

Former Hibs midfielder and Scottish Cup-winner Dylan McGeouch added on Twitter: “All the best Sue… absolute legend.”

Scotland internationalist McGeouch’s former Easter Road midfield colleague John McGinn wrote: “Shocked and surprised at this news. A selfless person who worked tirelessly to help families in the community through Hibs. Never got the credit she deserved.”

Hibs fans remain hopeful that the club can arrange a suitable send-off for Sue, who has given so much time, energy, and love to the club she supports for more than four decades.

