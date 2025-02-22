Hibs secured a victory for the ages with the finest performance of David Gray’s time as manager, seeing off reigning champions and Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic 2-1 amid scenes of high emotion at Easter Road. As referee Steven McLean finally blew his whistle after EIGHT minutes of injury time, home fans serenaded their team with an emotional rendition of club anthem Sunshine on Leith – a song not heard around these parts for a very, very long time.

The players deserved their moment on a bright afternoon in Edinburgh. A first-half double from Josh Campbell, the opener inside two minutes and the second deep into injury time, put Gray’s men in a commanding position.

A horrible error by home goalie Jordan Smith gifted the champions a way back into he contest with just over 20 minutes remaining, the keeper standing and watching as Daizen Maeda poked the ball home. But, on a day when Kieron Bowie marked his first start, Hibs held on for a well-earned victory that extends their unbeaten run to 13 games in all competitions.

It didn’t take long for Bowie to make an impact on his first start for Hibs, the marquee summer signing showing strength and technique to hold up a nothing ball into feet down the left flank just about bang on halfway. The Scotland Under-21 star found Nathan Moriah-Welsh making a support run with a neat lay-off.

From there, it was all about the running and vision of Nectar Triantis, who drove deep into Celtic territory with the ball – and ignored the obvious pass out wide to Nicky Cadden. Instead, his through ball to Campbell gave the homegrown Hibee time and space to finish calmly beyond Kasper Schmeichel.

Although Celtic pushed bodies forward in pursuit of an equaliser, Jordan Smith probably had to make only one really good save, a point-blank stop from Alistair Johnston at his near post. With the offside trap clicking, Hibs were on solid ground.

And the home fans were in heaven when Campbell doubled the lead deep into first-half injury time, with a lengthy VAR check confirming that he was onside when he rose to send a cushioned header past Schmeichel from Martin Boyle’s clipped cross.

Schmeichel had to pull of a great reaction save to prevent Hibs from going 3-0 up early in the second half. And, had Lewis Miller not lost Nicky Cadden’s free-kick delivery in the bright sunshine, he might well have given the Celtic keeper no chance with his header.

Quite what Smith was doing for the goal that put the visitors back within one remains a mystery. He could have stepped out and caught Reo Hatate’s miskick. Or, having let it bounce, at least reacted to Maeda getting the final touch for his 23rd of the season.

Rocky Bushiri pulled off a brilliant goal-line save from Celtic substitute Jota as the visitors pursued an equaliser with intensity and intent. And Maeda thought he’d actually secured at least a point for his team when he pounced on a Smith fumble inside the closing moments, only for VAR to confirm that the ball had gone out of play before Johnston cut it back across goal.

Injury time came with a groan. The final whistle provoked bedlam. And then a beautiful moment of harmony between fans and team.

1 . GK Jordan Smith 5.5/10 Horrible, horrible moment to let Celtic back into the game. Made one important stop from Alistair Johnston in the first half. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RCB Warren O'Hora 7.5/10 Important in building play from the back. May not work much harder all season. Dogged and read game well. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB Rocky Bushiri 8/10 Goal-line block from Jota was merely the most eye-catching of some very timely interventions from the big man, who continues to impress at the heart of the back three. Limped out of action in closing minutes, replaced by Ekpiteta. | SNS Group Photo Sales