The 26-year-old arrives from Charlton Athletic and is expected to provide competition with last season’s No.1 and club captain David Marshall, who made some notable errors towards the end of his debut campaign at Easter Road.

Here’s how the Hibs fans reacted to the transfer on social media...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@dliodore: “This habit of getting business done absolutely rapid is fantastic. Well done folks keep it up.”

Jojo Wollacott joins Hibs from Charlton Athletic on a three-year deal. Picture: Getty

@RayForsyth85: “This has got to be where those Walcott rumours came from.”

@JackGillies6: “Welcome to Hibs JoJo great to see us getting in a decent keeper who also has international experience! Marshall had a bad end to the season and we need someone who can challenge him for number 1 spot. Hope Max Boruc comes in as well.”

@SirNotTomFarmer: “Looking After Jojo.”

@BatmanGilmour: “Welcome to hibs! Only 11am, surely time for another signing the day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@Rory1875: “I back him but kinda getting worried about these league 1 signings.”

@JDHibs: “Signing experienced 1st team ready players nice & early in the window. Hibs? What are you playing at?”

@ThinkingFantasy: “And it's official - Some serious competition for David Marshall this season. Monitoring pre-season friendlies is going to be important to work out who starts in the Europa Qualifiers!”

@blondelmo1888: “16 games in English league one, only one season of consistent football in his entire career (and that was league 2). Surely Marshall keeps his spot then?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@TheHibsRamble: "He who hingeth aboot getteth hee haw. Brilliant stuff from Hibs so far.”

Message from the editor