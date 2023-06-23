News you can trust since 1873
'Surely David Marshall keeps his spot?': Hibs fans react to latest signing as club continue busy start to transfer window

Hibs made their fourth signing of the summer transfer window on Friday morning, agreeing a three-year deal with Ghanian international goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott.
By Craig Fowler
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 14:47 BST- 2 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 14:47 BST

The 26-year-old arrives from Charlton Athletic and is expected to provide competition with last season’s No.1 and club captain David Marshall, who made some notable errors towards the end of his debut campaign at Easter Road.

Here’s how the Hibs fans reacted to the transfer on social media...

@dliodore: “This habit of getting business done absolutely rapid is fantastic. Well done folks keep it up.”

Jojo Wollacott joins Hibs from Charlton Athletic on a three-year deal. Picture: GettyJojo Wollacott joins Hibs from Charlton Athletic on a three-year deal. Picture: Getty
Jojo Wollacott joins Hibs from Charlton Athletic on a three-year deal. Picture: Getty
@RayForsyth85: “This has got to be where those Walcott rumours came from.”

@JackGillies6: “Welcome to Hibs JoJo great to see us getting in a decent keeper who also has international experience! Marshall had a bad end to the season and we need someone who can challenge him for number 1 spot. Hope Max Boruc comes in as well.”

@SirNotTomFarmer: “Looking After Jojo.”

@BatmanGilmour: “Welcome to hibs! Only 11am, surely time for another signing the day.”

@Rory1875: “I back him but kinda getting worried about these league 1 signings.”

@JDHibs: “Signing experienced 1st team ready players nice & early in the window. Hibs? What are you playing at?”

@ThinkingFantasy: “And it's official - Some serious competition for David Marshall this season. Monitoring pre-season friendlies is going to be important to work out who starts in the Europa Qualifiers!”

@blondelmo1888: “16 games in English league one, only one season of consistent football in his entire career (and that was league 2). Surely Marshall keeps his spot then?”

@TheHibsRamble: "He who hingeth aboot getteth hee haw. Brilliant stuff from Hibs so far.”

