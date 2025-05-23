Swansea City striker Mykola Kuharevich reveals interest in returning to Hibs for third spell after helping secure third spot in Scottish Premiership.

Swansea City striker Mykola Kuharevich says he would consider making a third move to Easter Road next season having helped Hibs secure third spot in the Scottish Premiership.

The Ukrainian centre forward, 23, is currently contracted with the English Championship club until the end of next season - and there is also the option of an extra year in place. Kuharevich, who also spent season 2022-23 in Leith, managed 21 league appearances this time around, scoring four crucial goals as David Gray’s side secured the best of the rest tag in the top-flight despite a horrific start to the season.

He’s bagged six goals in total and has started 20 times under boss Gray - who is an admirer of the 6ft 4in ex-City Football Group prospect.

Swansea City striker on Hibs future

And with European football secured for the next term, Kucharevich has revealed that there is “excitement” around qualifying as he ponders where he will be playing his football. He does concede that his Welsh parent club hold all the cards.

He said: "I would consider this opportunity to return to Hibs again if it happens, because I am fully adapted to the team. And, of course, there is a great excitement to feel the taste of European football together with the club and fans, from whom I have constantly experienced crazy support. But I have a current contract with Swansea, so I am happy to spend the next season there too. The plan now is to rest, and after returning to work and the pre-season training camp, time will tell where I end up."

Speaking after the 3-1 win over Dundee United earlier this month, goalscorer that day Kuharevich hailed the family feeling around the Easter Road club under the stewardship of Hibs icon Gray.

Swansea have new permanent manager heading into pre-season

“Even when I was out injured, I felt always like part of the team. It doesn't matter. Everyone, I think, feels part of the team,” he said. “Because someone doesn't play and someone just has an injury, they are not forgotten. They come back; they make a difference. We have a big squad who can make a difference in every game. I think this is the right thing in the club. That's why we're in such a good place now.

“I just feel love for this club because it's a massive club, good city. Very good fans, stadium, everything. I enjoy it here. I enjoy playing at Easter Road in front of these fans – in every stadium in Scotland, really. I just try to help the team in every game.”

Swansea, who finished 11th in the Championship, recently appointed Alan Sheehan as head coach on a permanent basis. The Irishman will want to run the rule over the striker during pre-season. And he is set to bring in Celtic’s Darren O'Dea as his assistant boss. Fellow Irishman O’Dea is the Premiership champions’ player pathway manager currently and will certainly have a decent knowledge of Kuharevich - who netted an excellent header against Celtic at Parkhead in the League Cup earlier in the campaign.