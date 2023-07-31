Only SWPL2 teams will compete in the first round of the competition, with the games taking place on September 3rd. From this round onwards, the SWPL2 teams will take part with all 12 sides entering the cup on October 1st.

Hearts by far have the hardest fixtures as they are set to host current holders Rangers. However, Eva Olid may take solace in the fact that her side did draw to the Glaswegians twice last season, the first time the Jam Tarts had ever taken points off the Gers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, Hibs will host Aberdeen as they aim to replicate last season’s SWPL Cup campaign last year as they reached the final. The Hibees knocked out Hamilton, Kilmarnock and Glasgow City before finally losing 2-0 to Rangers at Tynecastle. Now under the management of Grant Scott, he will be hoping he can take his side one step further.

Spartans will travel to Partick Thistle for their opening game of the cup. Debbi McCulloch’s side also had an enjoyable cup run last season as they defeated fellow Edinburgh side Hearts in the second round before defeating Celtic on penalties. Spartans finally exited the competition to eventual winners Rangers in the semi-final.