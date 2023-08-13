Hearts cruised to a win in their SWPL1 opener with a 4-0 win away to Hamilton. Debutant Lizzie Waldie was quick to get the Jam Tarts ahead as she flicked in a corner three minutes in. Hearts soon got another as Addie Handley tapped home a rebound after Kathleen McGovern’s shot was saved to give Eva Olid’s side a 2-0 lead at half-time. The Jambo’s started the second half much like the first as they soon got a third. Katie Lockwood, another debutant, took advantage of a mistake at the back to round the goalkeeper and extend her side’s lead. Hearts then rounded off the victory through McGovern. The debutant headed home in the 65th minute to give the Jam Tarts a resounding victory on the opening day.

Spartans 10 game SWPL1 unbeaten run ended as they suffered a 6-1 defeat at Ainslie Park to Rangers. The Glaswegians went ahead after three minutes thanks to Jodi McLeary. Rangers doubled their lead midway through the half through Rio Hardy to give the visitors a 2-0 lead at the break. Lauren Berman got Spartans back into the game on her debut a minute into the second half with a cool finish. However, Rangers two goal lead was restored just two minutes later as McLeary got her second of the game. Chelsea Cornet was next to net a brace as she netted twice in seven minutes to make it 5-1. Laura Berry then rounded up the match with four minutes to go as she found the bottom right corner of the net.