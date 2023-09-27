SWPL international round-up: Numerous Hibs, Hearts and Spartans players perform
Scotland’s Under 23’s lost their first-ever game since its inception as they were defeated 1-0 against Australia. Hibs’ Mya Christie, Tegan Bowie and Leah Eddie all started while Hearts’ Kathleen McGovern led the front line up top. Lisa Rodgers, Addie Handley, Eilidh Adams, Addie Ferguson, Carly Girasoli, Hannah Jordan and Erin Rennie all started on the bench.
Scotland’s Under 19’s oversaw both a 2-0 win and a 2-1 defeat against Hungary at Ainslie Park over the last two weeks. The Tartan Army overcame the Hungarians last Friday as Hearts’ Broadie Greenwood started while Spartans’ Mya Christie and Hibs’ Rosie Livingstone both came off the bench to oversee the victory. The duo then started in the repeat of the fixture on Tuesday but were unable to prevent a defeat.
Elsewhere, Hearts’ Esther Morgan was unable to add to her six caps for Wales as the Women’s Nations League got underway. The full-back remained on the bench for the side’s 1-0 defeat against Iceland last Friday as well as their 5-1 defeat to Denmark on Tuesday night. However, Hearts’ Olufolasade Adamolekun did receive a runout for her country. The winger came off the bench in the second leg of Jamaica's match-up against Canada in the CONCACAF Women’s Championship but was unable to prevent a 4-1 on aggregate.
Now the players will return to their clubs as Hibs, Hearts and Spartans all prepare to enter the second round of the SWPL Cup on Sunday.