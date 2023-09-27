News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
Rosebank oil field given go-ahead despite pushback from activists

SWPL international round-up: Numerous Hibs, Hearts and Spartans players perform

Find out how Hibs, Hearts and Spartans players did for their country on international duty.
By Jack Dawson
Published 27th Sep 2023, 12:51 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 12:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Scotland’s Under 23’s lost their first-ever game since its inception as they were defeated 1-0 against Australia. Hibs’ Mya Christie, Tegan Bowie and Leah Eddie all started while Hearts’ Kathleen McGovern led the front line up top. Lisa Rodgers, Addie Handley, Eilidh Adams, Addie Ferguson, Carly Girasoli, Hannah Jordan and Erin Rennie all started on the bench.

Scotland’s Under 19’s oversaw both a 2-0 win and a 2-1 defeat against Hungary at Ainslie Park over the last two weeks. The Tartan Army overcame the Hungarians last Friday as Hearts’ Broadie Greenwood started while Spartans’ Mya Christie and Hibs’ Rosie Livingstone both came off the bench to oversee the victory. The duo then started in the repeat of the fixture on Tuesday but were unable to prevent a defeat.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Elsewhere, Hearts’ Esther Morgan was unable to add to her six caps for Wales as the Women’s Nations League got underway. The full-back remained on the bench for the side’s 1-0 defeat against Iceland last Friday as well as their 5-1 defeat to Denmark on Tuesday night. However, Hearts’ Olufolasade Adamolekun did receive a runout for her country. The winger came off the bench in the second leg of Jamaica's match-up against Canada in the CONCACAF Women’s Championship but was unable to prevent a 4-1 on aggregate.

Now the players will return to their clubs as Hibs, Hearts and Spartans all prepare to enter the second round of the SWPL Cup on Sunday.

Related topics:Scotland