Find out how Hibs, Hearts and Spartans players did for their country on international duty.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scotland’s Under 23’s lost their first-ever game since its inception as they were defeated 1-0 against Australia. Hibs’ Mya Christie, Tegan Bowie and Leah Eddie all started while Hearts’ Kathleen McGovern led the front line up top. Lisa Rodgers, Addie Handley, Eilidh Adams, Addie Ferguson, Carly Girasoli, Hannah Jordan and Erin Rennie all started on the bench.

Scotland’s Under 19’s oversaw both a 2-0 win and a 2-1 defeat against Hungary at Ainslie Park over the last two weeks. The Tartan Army overcame the Hungarians last Friday as Hearts’ Broadie Greenwood started while Spartans’ Mya Christie and Hibs’ Rosie Livingstone both came off the bench to oversee the victory. The duo then started in the repeat of the fixture on Tuesday but were unable to prevent a defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elsewhere, Hearts’ Esther Morgan was unable to add to her six caps for Wales as the Women’s Nations League got underway. The full-back remained on the bench for the side’s 1-0 defeat against Iceland last Friday as well as their 5-1 defeat to Denmark on Tuesday night. However, Hearts’ Olufolasade Adamolekun did receive a runout for her country. The winger came off the bench in the second leg of Jamaica's match-up against Canada in the CONCACAF Women’s Championship but was unable to prevent a 4-1 on aggregate.