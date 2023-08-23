Hearts 100% start to the season came to an end as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to Rangers. The hosts found the net in 14 minutes as the ball found its way into the bottom corner from Ciara Grant’s free-kick but it was disallowed for offside. Into the second period, the Glaswegians opened the scoring thanks to Chelsea Cornet 57 minutes in with Kirsty Howat doubling their lead five minutes after. However, Hearts didn’t give up and hit the post through Kathleen McGovern midway through the half. McGovern got a goal back for the hosts moments later as smashed the ball into the net on the edge of the box. The Jam Tarts were denied a winner in added time as Danni Findlay’s effort smacked off the post before Jenna Fife made a magnificent save from a header to condemn Hearts to their first defeat of the campaign.