SWPL round-up: Hearts fall to first defeat; Hibs held to draw
Hearts 100% start to the season came to an end as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to Rangers. The hosts found the net in 14 minutes as the ball found its way into the bottom corner from Ciara Grant’s free-kick but it was disallowed for offside. Into the second period, the Glaswegians opened the scoring thanks to Chelsea Cornet 57 minutes in with Kirsty Howat doubling their lead five minutes after. However, Hearts didn’t give up and hit the post through Kathleen McGovern midway through the half. McGovern got a goal back for the hosts moments later as smashed the ball into the net on the edge of the box. The Jam Tarts were denied a winner in added time as Danni Findlay’s effort smacked off the post before Jenna Fife made a magnificent save from a header to condemn Hearts to their first defeat of the campaign.
Hibs dropped points on the road as they were held to a 0-0 draw against Dundee United. The visitors were frustrated throughout the first half as they struggled to create cut chances against the Tangerines. Tegan Bowie and Lauren Doran-Barr both had efforts that went wide of the target as they tried to get the opener. The second half had a similar theme with Hibs unable to get a chance to get themselves in front against the opposition's stubborn backline. Naomi Powell and Abbie Ferguson both had efforts saved late on as Grant Scott’s side were forced to settle for a point.