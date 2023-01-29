Hibs got back to winning ways with an 4-0 emphatic victory over Partick Thistle. The Jags were only two points behind the Edinburgh side going into the game, but Dean Gibson’s side blew them away. Nor Mustafa, Katie Lockwood, Eilidh Adams and Kristy Morrison all got on the score sheet as they completely dominated proceedings at Petershill Park.

Hibs almost had a fifth late on, however their penalty curse continued as Lucy Parry’s effort was saved. The result helps to consolidate their fifth position and they now sit five points off Hearts ahead of the derby next month at Tynecastle Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere in SWPL1, Spartans saw the points shared at Ainslie Park in a goalless draw against Motherwell. In a tight game, Kat Smart was closest to breaking the deadlock when her shot was tipped onto the bar in the first half. The draw edges both sides closer to sixth spot after Partick Thistle’s defeat, heating things up before the split.

Alana Marshall was unable to replicate her goal from last week as her side saw out a goalless draw with Motherwell. Picture: Malcolm Mackenzie