SWPL round-up: Hibs close Hearts gap to five points; Spartans draw; Boroughmuir defeated
Two goals in each halves ensured Hibs got back to winning ways in a resounding victory against Partick Thistle to close the gap on Hearts and Spartans picked up a home point, but Boroughmuir Thistle lost 2-1 to Kilmarnock at Meadowbank in SWPL2.
Hibs got back to winning ways with an 4-0 emphatic victory over Partick Thistle. The Jags were only two points behind the Edinburgh side going into the game, but Dean Gibson’s side blew them away. Nor Mustafa, Katie Lockwood, Eilidh Adams and Kristy Morrison all got on the score sheet as they completely dominated proceedings at Petershill Park.
Hibs almost had a fifth late on, however their penalty curse continued as Lucy Parry’s effort was saved. The result helps to consolidate their fifth position and they now sit five points off Hearts ahead of the derby next month at Tynecastle Park.
Elsewhere in SWPL1, Spartans saw the points shared at Ainslie Park in a goalless draw against Motherwell. In a tight game, Kat Smart was closest to breaking the deadlock when her shot was tipped onto the bar in the first half. The draw edges both sides closer to sixth spot after Partick Thistle’s defeat, heating things up before the split.
Boroughmuir were unable to keep up their momentum from midweek as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Kilmarnock at Meadowbank Stadium in SWPL2. A second-half brace from Alex Middleton was enough to for Killie, despite Thistle pulling one back from a corner. The defeat leaves Boroughmuir fifth in the table.