In Glasgow, Hibs fell to a 2-0 defeat to Rangers at the Broadwood stadium. In a battling performance from Dean Gibson’s side, goalkeeper Benni Haaland did well in the opening exchanges to keep out both Chelsea Cornet and Brogan Hay. However, the reigning SWPL champions soon found a way through as Kirsty Howat headed home from a cross just before half-time. Minutes into the second period, Lucy Parry was unlucky not to get the equaliser as her effort hit the post. Rangers would soon get their second as Sam Kerr buried her effort into the far corner to give the hosts all three points and keep Hibs fifth.

Elsewhere, Spartans produced a brilliant comeback as they came away with all three points in Aberdeen. The hosts took the lead a minute into the game as Eilidh Shore’s effort hit the back of the net. Spartans piled on the pressure for an equaliser in the first half with Alana Marshall and Rosie McQuillan going close. The second-half finally saw a breakthrough for the Edinburgh side as Amelie Birse tapped home at the back post from a corner. A minute later, Spartans took the lead as Caley Gibb fired the ball into the bottom corner after a superb run to ensure her team took home all three points. Debbi McCulloch’s side remain eighth but have reduced the gap to seventh-placed Motherwell to two points.

In the SWPL2, Boroughmuir continued their great form to overcome East Fife in a 1-0 win at the Meadowbank stadium. Shannon Todd was quick to get the opener for her side as she dribbled around the keeper and knocked the ball in. Abby Varghese deserved to get a goal in the second half as she dribbled past the oppositions defence and goalkeeper only to hit the post. However, the Edinburgh side wouldn’t come to rue this chance as they saw the game out to win 1-0. Suzy Shepherd’s side now move up to fourth in the table, five points off second-placed Gartcairn who currently occupy the promotion play-off spot.