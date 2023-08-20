Hibs got their first competitive win under Grant Scott since his return as they overcame Montrose; Spartans and Boroughmuir continue to search for their first points of the season as they were defeated by Motherwell and Kilmarnock.

Hibs beat Montrose 4-1 to get their first win of the campaign at Meadowbank Stadium. It was a sensational first half from the Hibees who found themselves 1-0 up after just two minutes. Captain Joelle Murray opened the scoring as she headed in from Ellis Notley’s free-kick. 11 minutes later, the hosts had their second as Tegan Bowie got her first goal for the club. Mya Christie was next to get a goal as the fullback scored a screamer 25 minutes in to make it 3-0. Naomi Powell made it 4-0 just before half-time to give Hibs a fantastic lead at the break. Montrose got a goal back just after the break as Neve Guthrie converted but the hosts remained in control throughout to get Grant Scott’s first competitive win since his return.

Spartans fell to a late 1-0 defeat away to Motherwell as they continue to look for their first point of the campaign. There were few chances in the first half with Alana Marshall and Hannah Jordan both having efforts well saved by Emily Mutch. Rachel Harrison was called into action early in the second half as she made a good save from Carla Boyce’s shot. Spartans had a few chances to get ahead after Marshall whipped the ball into the box however, no one was able to get a foot on it. The visitors would rue this opportunity as Kaela McDonald-Nguah got the opener in the 82nd minute to give Motherwell the win.