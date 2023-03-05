Hibs confirmed their place in the top six with a professional 4-0 result away to Hamilton. The visitors were quick to go ahead as Eilidh Adams placed the ball past the opposing keeper after Katie Lockwood’s through ball. Shannon Leishman soon made it two as she volleyed home from Michaela McAlonie’s cross.

As the second half commenced, things only got worse for Hamilton as Jose Giard was sent off for a late challenge. Hibs took advantage of the extra player and soon made it three, as substitute Lia Tweedie headed home with her first touch of the game. Tweedie soon had her second, as she converted from a corner to ensure Hibs got back to winning ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, Hearts also picked up three points on the road as they overcame bottom-placed Glasgow Women. The Jam Tarts took the lead after five minutes as Emma Brownlie bundled home the ball from a corner. Georgia Timms almost added another 10 minutes later but her effort was blocked on the line. Katie Rood had a penalty saved at the start of the second half to prevent the visitors from extending their lead.

Hearts celebrate after Emma Browlie's opener. Credit: David Mollison

However, Glasgow Women’s resilience wouldn’t last long as Ciara Grant converted from a free-kick with 10 minutes to go. Gwen Davies would add a third in added time to get her first goal of the club and round up the victory.

Meanwhile, Boroughmuir Thistle oversaw their best SWPL2 result of the season as they smashed seven past Gartcairn at the Meadowbank stadium. Sammy Duncan quickly put her side 1-0 five minutes in. Eight minutes later Courtney McAvoy made it two with a brilliant diving header. 30 minutes in it was 3-0 as Abby Varghese calmly slotted home after she rounded the keeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad