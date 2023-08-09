As the SWPL1 season edges closer, we have tried to predicted where each team will finish come the end of the campaign.
The start first game of the season is just around the corner after a long off-season. Fans will finally get to see their team again on Sunday but many will still have burning questions as the campaign kicks off. Who will win the league? Who will be fighting relegation? Will Hibs finish above Hearts? The answers to your questions may be found below.
1. Glasgow City FC are crowned 2022/23 SWPL Champions during the Parks Motors SWPL 1 final fixture of the season and title decider Rangers FC vs Glasgow City FC. Ibrox Stadium, Govan, 21/05/2023. Image Credit: Colin Poultney/SWPL
2. 12th - Dundee United
This season may be a step too far for Dundee United after they successfully survived the drop last season. Avoiding the relegation play-off by two points last campaign, this season will undoubtedly be a struggle without their all-time scorer Danni McGinley. The striker scored over a third of the team's goals last season as they staved off an immediate drop to the second tier. While the task to find these goals is certainly doable, it is a challenge we just can’t see Dundee United completing. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie Photo: Malcolm Mackenzie
3. 11th - Montrose
The first season in the top flight can be a gruelling task (just ask Glasgow Women), but Montrose certainly has the ability to avoid 12th place this season. Craig Feroz’s side stormed through the SWPL2 last season, only losing three games on their way to becoming champions. Momentum will undoubtedly play a big part but if they can get off to a good start there is no reason why Montrose can’t finish higher. Image Credit: Colin Poultney/SWPL Photo: Colin Poultney
4. 10th - Hamilton
After surviving a relegation play-off scared versus Gartcairn last season, we are backing Hamilton to avoid the bottom two completely for the upcoming campaign. With Robert Watson stepping up and becoming the main man, he has wasted no time in bringing in his own players as the club starts a new era. Another relegation-free season will most likely be the aim for Hamilton and they are on the right track to meet that goal. Picture: Malcolm Mackenzie / SWPL Photo: Malcolm Mackenzie