2 . 12th - Dundee United

This season may be a step too far for Dundee United after they successfully survived the drop last season. Avoiding the relegation play-off by two points last campaign, this season will undoubtedly be a struggle without their all-time scorer Danni McGinley. The striker scored over a third of the team's goals last season as they staved off an immediate drop to the second tier. While the task to find these goals is certainly doable, it is a challenge we just can’t see Dundee United completing. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie Photo: Malcolm Mackenzie