Talking the talk and walking the walk - Lewis inspired by new thinking

Lewis Stevenson has been fired up by new gaffer's approach

The most important space in elite sport? The 18 inches between an athlete’s ears. A mass of grey matter where the tightest of contests are won and lost.

The revelation that Nick Montgomery had called in a motivational speaker to address his squad last week, then, should hardly come as a surprise.

By all accounts, the session went well. And, in one or two cases, completely disproved the wrong-headed notion that you can’t teach old footballers new ways of thinking.

Veteran defender Lewis Stevenson, taking up the tale of how the new boss has rejuvenated the mentality of a squad at a low ebb before Lee Johnson’s departure, said: “We had a motivational speaker come in during the week and give a really good speech.

“It was really interesting; he spoke for ages and it was enjoyable.

“Everyone bought into it and that’s the way we need to go – young and old.

“We need to have that growth mindset. I’m getting a bit deep here, but we’re trying to evolve all the time. Hopefully, the fans can see that on the pitch.

“There’s been tactical changes but it’s not just that, off the pitch there’s been a mentality and attitude shift that the manager has really pushed. I think that will stand us in good stead for times to come.

“He came and saw a few issues, which he has sorted early doors. We’ve all bought into it.

“And even for me, at 35, it’s good to keep things fresh. I’ve really enjoyed it since he’s come in.”

In derby week, when there is so much debate over who has the most heart for a fight, followed by cautions over keeping the head, it’s worth remembering that there isn’t a manager on earth with all the answers to every question – anatomical or psychological – posed by a rivalry with its own unique qualities.

As Hibs head to Tynecastle for a tough test of their mettle, however, Monty’s new mentality clearly can’t hurt their chances.

And, if Edinburgh has such a thing as a resident expert on the relative qualities of respective Hibs bosses over the past two decades (near enough), it’s Stevenson.

Since making his first-team debut in 2005, he’s counted ‘em all in. Counted all but the current incumbent out. Enjoyed working with a few more than others, obviously.

While no-one would expect the old pro to be anything other than welcoming to a man who holds the power of selection over one and all, there’s a genuine note of admiration when Stevenson talks about how quickly Montgomery has implemented apparently vital changes.

“I’ve been surprised,” he said. “It’s only been a short period of time - but you can notice a difference in the team already.

“He wants us to be a big club and to win every single game.

“We’ve been playing the same formation but there’s little tactical changes we can make in-game; I’ve been really impressed by how switched on it’s been.”

The left back made just his second start under Montgomery in the gaffer’s fourth game at the helm, Saturday’s ultimately frustrating 0-0 draw at Easter Road.

Annoyed not to have bagged all three points, happy enough with a clean sheet in a campaign when defenders have been kicked from pillar to post for losing soft goals, Stevenson believes the new attitude inspired by a change of manager has spread from the pitch to the stands at Easter Road.

“The manager wants us to attack all the time,” he said, adding: “He wants us to win every game, and we put a lot of men forward.

“I’ve never had a 0-0 at Easter Road where the fans have stayed and clapped us off the pitch - so I think that shows they like what they see, an exciting brand of football.”

Admitting he takes pride in the clean sheet, Stevenson added: “You do, especially when you’ve kinda been getting battered.

“We do defend as a team, but we do take the brunt of it when we ship a lot of goals. There’s been a lot of individual mistakes and maybe people not performing.

“We take that on the chin. But, as I said, the clean sheets do help the team and give us a platform, because we have a lot of attacking players who are a threat.

“I’m sure next week will take care of itself. It’s about who performs on the day.