Kevin Nisbet is in contention to start alongside Che Adams in attack for Scotland against Moldova

With Lydon Dykes suspended for Friday’s World Cup qualifier in Moldova, Nisbet is vying with Stoke striker Jacob Brown to join Che Adams in attack.

Former Hibs striker McManus believes Nisbet has not been working hard enough on the pitch for the Easter Road side this season because he’s missing the partnership he had with the injured Christian Doidge.

McManus reckons Nisbet is not as effective as a lone striker, but insists pairing up with Adams during the international window could be just what the Hibs man needs to rediscover his form.

Tam McManus reckons playing alongside Che Adams could bring out the best in Kevin Nisbet for Scotland. Picture: Ross Parker / SNS

“In many ways, Kevin is lucky to have kept his place in the squad,” McManus wrote in his Daily Record column.

“When he was handed his first Scotland start against Moldova on September 4, Kevin was fresh from hitting goals in back-to-back wins over Livingston and Kilmarnock.

“But in 11 games since he has only one solitary strike against Rangers to show for his efforts as Hibs’ form has plunged off a cliff.

“With Lyndon Dykes suspended he could get the nod to play beside Che Adams against Moldova and it’s a partnership which I reckon could spark him back to life.

“Let me tell you why. Kevin set high standards last season and was a massive part in Hibs finishing third. He was enthusiastic, worked defenders, he was the complete package.

“But from the naked eye this season – I don’t have the GPS numbers and all that data – he doesn’t look as if he is working as hard.

“I’m talking about shutting down defenders, being a pest for 90 minutes, running the channels and getting in behind.

“That’s what seems to be getting some of the supporters’ backs up. Maybe it’s because he is playing up on his own. He’s missing the relationship with the injured Christian Doidge.”