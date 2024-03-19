The international break is now underway - as such, it is a great time to kick back and take a closer look at what has been happening in the Scottish Premiership. In this piece, using data collected by Pie & Bovril on X (formerly Twitter), we'll be looking at which teams in Scotland's top division have received the most penalties.
Only one team has yet to be awarded a penalty so far in the Scottish Premiership season. Meanwhile, the team who has been given the most penalties in 2023/24 has received no less than 13 spot kicks - before we begin, can you guess who they are?