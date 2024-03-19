Teams with the most penalties awarded in the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership - including Hibs and Hearts

In this piece, we've ranked the teams in the Scottish Premiership teams based on the number of penalties they have been awarded in 2023/24.

By Jimmy Johnson
Published 19th Mar 2024, 16:09 GMT

The international break is now underway - as such, it is a great time to kick back and take a closer look at what has been happening in the Scottish Premiership. In this piece, using data collected by Pie & Bovril on X (formerly Twitter), we'll be looking at which teams in Scotland's top division have received the most penalties.

Only one team has yet to be awarded a penalty so far in the Scottish Premiership season. Meanwhile, the team who has been given the most penalties in 2023/24 has received no less than 13 spot kicks - before we begin, can you guess who they are?

Penalties awarded: 0

1. 12. Ross County

Penalties awarded: 0

Penalties awarded: 2

2. 11. St. Johnstone

Penalties awarded: 2

Penalties awarded: 3

3. 10. Hibs

Penalties awarded: 3

Penalties awarded: 4

4. 9. Aberdeen

Penalties awarded: 4

