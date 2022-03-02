Ten-man Hibs earn point against Dundee as red card adds to selection worries

Dundee's Cammy Kerr attempts to block Josh Doig's cross during the goalless draw at Dens Park

Rocky Bushiri was shown a straight red for an off-the-ball incident just before the hour mark, leaving Hibs to play with a man short for half an hour.

In the end, Dundee might actually be happier with the point as Hibs had a couple of half-chances late on, with Sylvester Jasper and Josh Doig drawing saves from Dark Blues ‘keeper Ian Lawlor but for Hibs it is another match unbeaten and a third consecutive clean sheet.

On a damp night at Dens Park on a pitch that in parts resembled soggy Weetabix after the heavy rain that had battered the city for much of the afternoon, neither side managed to gain much of a foothold early on. Jordan McGhee thundered an effort high and wider from a corner while Bushiri tickled the Bobby Cox supporters with a wayward attempt from distance.

Ryan Porteous warmed Lawlor’s palms with a powerful header from a corner and Drey Wright brought another comfortable save out of the Irishman from the edge of the box.

If the first half was lacking in moments to get the fans out of their seats, Charlie Adam and Chris Cadden did their best at opposite ends early in the second half, the Dundee man turning defenders before sending an effort curling just wide of Kevin Dabrowski’s left-hand post while Cadden collected a Doyle-Hayes pass and scampered forwards into the box, rifling his shot just past Lawlor’s right-hand post.

An off-the-ball incident between Porteous and Danny Mullen resulted in a Hibs free kick but the winger appeared to stand on the defender’s back as he lay on the ground. Referee David Munro took no action but was quick to bring out the red for Bushiri after the defender tangled with Paul McGowan.

The whistler made a number of curious calls throughout the game, managing to infuriate both sets of fans and benches alike.

With 15 minutes remaining, substitute Jasper squeezed his way into the box but opted to shoot rather than passing to Josh Doig, who was screaming for it. From the resultant corner the ball fell to the defender but his half-volley was straight at Lawlor.

Lewis Stevenson then threw himself in front of a Paul McMullan effort as Hibs battled away with ten men.

Shaun Maloney had thrown on Norwegian duo Runar Hauge and Elias Melkersen for the last 13 minutes, much to the delight of the 923 travelling fans, but it was Jasper who had the next effort, carving out a chance from a tight angle but again, it was simple enough for Lawlor and the game largely fizzled out after that.

The introduction of Jasper brought a bit of spark to Hibs in the final third but with Kevin Nisbet out for the long term, Maloney will need to figure out a strategy that makes the best use of Christian Doidge, and can produce goals.

A point was not the worst outcome for Hibs, especially going down to ten and with a further ten players sidelined through illness or injury, but the next step in Maloney’s rebuild is building on miserly defensive performances by adding goals as well.

