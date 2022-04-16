Ten-man Hibs fall short in cup semi-final against Hearts despite valiant effort

First-half goals by Ellis Simms and Stephen Kingsley had Hearts two up but Chris Cadden hauled Hibs back into the game.

Joe Newell was sent off for a second caution midway through the second half, leaving Hibs to play out the remaining 25 minutes a man down.

Edinburgh derbies usually start off at 100mph and this encounter was no different. Ryan Porteous, restored to the starting line-up with his four-game suspension only applying to league matches, headed straight at Craig Gordon in the opening exchanges while Liam Boyce had a couple of promising openings but miskicked on both occasions.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Things get heated between the Hearts and Hibs players at Hampden

Hibs had shouts for a handball against Kingsley following a cross from the left but referee John Beaton was unmoved.

Shaun Maloney’s side had scored after just five minutes at Tynecastle last weekend through Drey Wright; this time it was Hearts’ turn to draw blood early. Paul McGinn, making his first appearance since early February, was dispossessed by Barrie McKay on the left and his pass picked out Simms, who had acres of time and space to pick his spot and fire a fierce effort high to Matt Macey’s left.

It was a well-taken goal but the space afforded to the on-loan Everton striker will have been a concern for Maloney and his coaching staff.

With the maroon end of Hampden still in raptures, Harry Clarke tried his luck from wide on the left – whether it was a cross or shot is unclear but Gordon plucked it out of the air with ease.

Clarke then bundled over McKay around 30 yards from goal. Kingsley took it short, playing it to Boyce who cushioned it back to the 27-year-old and he hit a first-time effort high into the top left-hand corner.

To a man the Hibs players looked shellshocked, so it came as a bit of a surprise when they pulled one back through Chris Cadden. Lewis Stevenson nicked the ball off Toby Sibbick just inside the area and cut it back. Cadden’s first effort cannoned off Joe Newell but the wingback hit the rebound first time and curled it past Gordon to haul Hibs back into the game.

Andy Halliday came off with an injury shortly before the break with Aaron McEneff taking his place and Hearts had to make another enforced change shortly after the interval with Craig Halkett stretchered off and Taylor Moore coming on.

Ten minutes after the restart, Porteous got his head to a Henderson corner that looked netbound until Gordon threw himself to his right and touched it onto the post before smothering the loose ball.

Hibs were dealt a blow when Newell was dismissed yet it didn’t hold them back; Scott just failing to pick out Stevenson with a low cross and Clarke shooting over from distance.

Hearts were failing to really trouble Macey until he pushed away a Simms effort.

Henderson forced Gordon into a save from a free kick and Elias Melkersen headed just wide from a deflected cross as Hibs threw everything at Hearts but apart from a Sylvester Jasper free kick deep into injury time, that was it for Hibs.

Message from the editor