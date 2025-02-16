New Hibs signing Alasana Manneh endured a debut to forget as the midfielder picked up two bookings in the space of just 14 minutes to earn a red card in a grim goalless draw in Paisley. But the 10-man visitors held on to grind out a result from a contest that produced more yellow cards than highlights.

The single point keeps David Gray’s men in fifth place. And extends their unbeaten run to a dozen games in all competition. Which shouldn’t be overlooked amid the inevitable rows over Manneh’s quickfire dismissal.

With Dylan Levitt out injured, Celtic loanee Hyeokkyu Kwon was handed a start at a venue he knows very well, given the spell he spent with Saints last season. Dwight Gayle also returned up front in place of Myko Kuharevich.

In a first half when it felt as if both teams were trying to break the world record for the longest recorded match of headers and volleys, Hibs did as much as their hosts to contribute to the general lack of quality on show. Penned into their own half early on, reduced to hitting balls into the channels as a way out, the visitors managed no more than two promising moments in the opening 45 minutes.

The first came from a Nicky Cadden corner kick hit flat and hard at just above head height, Warren O’Hora sending the ball wide with a thumping header. And left wingback Cadden had a shot of his own blocked as he connected with a delivery from twin brother Chris.

St Mirren could, and probably should, have gone ahead early in the second half. But Jordan Smith pulled off a stunning double save to deny Olutoyosi Olusanya and then Mark O’Hara in quick succession.

The introduction of Kieron Bowie gave Hibs an extra few ounces of oomph up top, while new signing Manneh getting booked a minute after his introduction at least showed willing, right? Ah, about that, erm, enthusiasm.

Manneh’s aerial challenge on Killian Phillips with six minutes remaining may not have been worthy of a booking in the eyes of everyone involved. But referee Ross Hardie, the only man whose opinion counted, was convinced that a second yellow card was merited.

The sole January signing left the pitch disconsolate, while Gray looked more than upset over the decision. On a day when very little happened of note, the Hibs gaffer could have done without this particular memorable moment.

1 . GK Jordan Smith 7/10 Stunning double save early in the second half kept Hibs in the game. Has added a real sense of dependability to this team.

2 . RCB Warren O'Hora 6/10 Constantly under pressure and closed down any time he even thought about trying to get on the ball to build from the back.

3 . CB Rocky Bushiri 8/10 Bailed his team out more than once. The dominant figure in a back three who had to work hard for a clean sheet.