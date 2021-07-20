'Terrific leader' Jack Ross signs new contract with Hibs

Jack Ross joined Hibs in 2019.

The 45-year-old has agreed a new deal with the Easter Road outfit until the summer of 2024.

In the post since November 2019 after taking over from Paul Heckingbottom, Ross hauled Hibs away from the relegation zone and guided them to a seventh-placed finish in a curtailed 2019/20 campaign, before kicking on last term and claiming third spot, reaching the Scottish Cup final, League Cup semi-final and qualifying for Europe.

The former Alloa, St Mirren and Sunderland boss was loosely linked with the Celtic vacancy last season and his stock has risen significantly due to his success at Hibs.

“Jack is a terrific leader for our team and club,” said Hibs chairman Ron Gordon “He has helped us make great strides on the pitch and has delivered what has been a very successful season, with the team playing exciting, dynamic and winning football.

"He shares our vision of the possibilities at Hibs. His management is insightful and deliberate, and I am confident that we will continue to build on last season’s success.

“We are keen to keep a very good thing going under Jack’s leadership. Stability and continuity are critical as we continue to make progress in making our club all that it can be, so this is an important step forward.”

Ross is continuing to prepare his squad for Thursday’s Europa Conference League second qualifying round match against Santa Coloma and is also attempting to bring in more players in addition to summer arrivals Daniel Mackay and Jake Doyle-Hayes.

“I’m very happy at Hibernian and I have been well supported by my staff, the players and the board,” Ross said. “We had a good season last season and the aim this year is to build on that.

"We’ve got a terrific group of players. We are looking to bring in one or two to strengthen our group and I believe we have an exciting season ahead of us.”