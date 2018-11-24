‘That’ll cost us in long run’ – Hibs fans react to 2-2 draw with Dundee

Hibs fans give their reaction having watched their side surrender a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Premiership bottom club Dundee.

@watty5021: "That was an inept performance,"

@BeidamLascar: "Very poor stuff today. That’ll cost us in the long run."

@Harp_Castle: "2 points from 15 absolutely shocking. With a run of games iclubing Celtic, Rangers twice hearts and livi I’m very worried for even a top 6."

@HibernianDaniel: "Absolutely no reason to drop 2 points today, full strength squad against a bottom team. Lennon needs to add some quality in January or its bottom 6 for us."

@grahambrown1875: "Pathetic, really starting to worry here."

@GMurray93: "Chucking a 2 goal lead at home to the worst team in the league is abysmal hibs."

Tornadoes70: "It's completely unacceptable to allow the bottom side in the league to come back from being 2-0 down at Easter Road. Supporters have every right to criticise and ask questions of how it was allowed to happen. Terrible to drop two points in this way. Get it sorted Lenny and quickly."

Meanwhile, on the partnership of Jamie Maclaren and Florian Kamberi ...

houstonhibee: "We created at least 5 gilt-edged chances in the first half."

bookert: "Neither striker can hold the ball when played up to them, so we are constantly scrapping for balls in the midfield, an activity the midfield are unsuited for. I also question the wisdom of playing all three Australian players after the break."

Hibee Mac: "If I'm honest, I think the fantastic partnership from last season wasn't a 2, it was a 3. Kamberi, MacLaren and Scott Allan. Without Allan they are a shadow of what they were."

Fraz1875: "The hold up play from both has been frustrating to watch all season. I'd have had Kamberi off before the end today did he manage to link up once? Hopefully now that we have a run of games things will improve but they have a lot to work on to get back to where we know they can be."