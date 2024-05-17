'That's what Hibs is all about!' - legend inspired by farewell

Stevenson bids farewell to Easter Road crowd.

Lewis thinks Gray is a contender for gaffer’s job

Even as he prepares to take his final leave, Lewis Stevenson cannot stop thinking about his one and only football club. From making a pitch for David Gray to become the next manager, to speaking with optimism about his soon-to-be-ex-teammates being inspired by Wednesday night’s emotional Easter Road farewell, the most decorated player in club history is still focusing not what on Hibs can do for him, but what he can do for Hibs.

Stevenson hopes that the scenes prompted by his and Paul Hanlon’s imminent departure, complete with a stirring rendition of Sunshine On Leith, offer a glimpse not only of a glorious past – but a taste of what might yet be, if Hibs get their act together. And, in former Scottish Cup-winning captain Gray, he sees someone capable of bringing the glory days back.

Asked if it would be wrong for new sporting director Malky Mackay and the Hibs board to overlook a coach serving his fourth stint as interim manager, Stevenson said: “I don’t think they will do that. He’s shown it day in, day out.

“With all the managers he’s worked underneath, he’s probably learned things from every single one of them. I do think he’s going to be a manager if he keeps getting these small chances, but at some point, someone has to give him a job somewhere. It’s only been one game this time, but I know he’s going to be a great manager.

“The club does try different things and sometimes there’s an expectation here to try and play nice football, attacking free-flowing football. It’s hard in this league, at times.

“Generally, the team that finishes third is hard to beat, takes their chances, doesn’t make mistakes. There maybe needs to be a bit of give from the fans, as well, that if they want success then sometimes that’s what they need to expect.

“Sometimes you need to watch games and grind results out, because in this league it genuinely seems to be the way to get success. When you do that, you can build up.

“Dave knows this league really well. He’s played in it, managed in it a few times, and he’s got a decent record when he’s been manager. He put on a rousing, emotional speech before the Motherwell game - and the boys gave everything. We’ll see what happens.”

Providing some more details of Gray’s motivational talk to the group, Stevenson – the only player in history to win a Scottish Cup AND League Cup with Hibs – said: “He spoke about me and Paul, and that’s probably the closest I was to tearing up! It was nice, he’s got that in his locker. He’s done it when he’s been manager before.

David Gray and veteran goalkeeper David Marshall in conversation during Wednesday night's win over Motherwell.

“It’s a mark of the man that he comes in and does such a professional job. He’s been chucked under the bus at times. It’s tough for him but I do wish him very well with whatever the club decides to do.”

The ovation afforded Hibs after a 3-0 win was not proportionate, of course, to their efforts over the course of a calamitous season. For Lewis and Paul, all discontent was placed to one side. Wednesday night was all about showing a best side to the watching world. Including some players who have only ever known struggle and frustration at Easter Road.

“There’s boys who have been here a while - and that shows a glimpse of how special this club can be,” said Stevenson, the veteran revealing: “Me and Paul spoke after the game and said: ‘Listen, that can galvanise people, galvanise the club.’ Hopefully, things start going in the right direction because if people get a glimpse of that slight bit of success at this club, it’s a special place to play football.

“The fans want something to cheer about, and if we can do that on the pitch it’s a special place to be. The last few years have been a rollercoaster and I feel really bad because there’s boys in that changing room that give everything for this club.

“The staff are unbelievable, on and off the field, they put everything into this club and things just haven’t clicked. We’ve been unlucky at times and made a lot of excuses, but it’s an amazing club and fanbase.

“Believe me, I do think it’s going in the right direction, it feels like a massive club, it’s just the performances on the pitch that aren’t quite getting there. I’m sure we’ll get it right at some point. Me and Paul might not be here, but we’ll be the biggest supporters and we want this club to do well.”

Stevenson, who said there was zero chance of him taking the penalty that gave Hibs the breakthrough against Motherwell, admitted he’d been worried about how events of this week – the sacking of Nick Montgomery and the arrival of sporting director Malky Mackay – might impact on his big send-off, saying: “I didn’t really know what to expect after the last 48 hour; it’s been pretty mental at the club.