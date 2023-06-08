The 10 best away trips Hibs fans could get in Europa Conference League draw

This should mean two trips to the continent for supporters wishing to indulge as much as possible on holidays and any excuse to go follow the side around the continent.

There are so many possible opponents they could face at this moment in time, but there are 24 clubs who are definitely in the same round and already marked as unseeded. Of those 24, here are the ten best possible destinations based on ease (and price) of getting there, the look and feel of the city, and, of course, the price of beer.