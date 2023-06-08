The 10 best away trips Hibs fans could get in Europa Conference League draw

Hibs are back in European football this season after finishing fifth in the cinch Premiership in Lee Johnson’s first campaign in charge.
The Hibees enter the Europa Conference League at the second qualifying round where they’ll be fancied to progress as the seeded side.
This should mean two trips to the continent for supporters wishing to indulge as much as possible on holidays and any excuse to go follow the side around the continent.
There are so many possible opponents they could face at this moment in time, but there are 24 clubs who are definitely in the same round and already marked as unseeded. Of those 24, here are the ten best possible destinations based on ease (and price) of getting there, the look and feel of the city, and, of course, the price of beer.
1. Novi Sad (Vojvodina)
With beautiful natural surroundings and a vibrant nightlife (it hosts EXIT, a yearly music festival), this Serbian city would make a great summer trip. The trouble is getting there. It's only an hour away from Belgrade, the capital, but there are no direct flights. Price of beer: 230 RSD (£1.70) Photo: Miles Willis
2. Prague (Bohemians 1905)
Once seen as something of a secret, Prague has been a tourist hub over the last couple of decades, with local prices rising as a result. However, it's still affordable, excellent to look at and will have great weather. Price of beer: £2.30 Photo: LUDOVIC MARIN
3. Kecskemet (Kecskemet)
Though this Hungarian abode may humble, it is called the City of Tolerance, which should be good for a bunched of steaming football fans. And It's only an hour or so away from the fabulous Hungarian capital Budapest. Price of beer: 1.20 Euros Photo: STRINGER
4. Banja Luka (Borac Banja Luka)
A very green city, Banja Luka has an amazing landscape. It's a little off the beaten track, though this Bosnian destination does have its own airport and is accessible via one stopover from Edinburgh. Price of beer: 2.70 BAM (£1.20) Photo: -