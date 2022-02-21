The 10 best Hibs goals at Easter Road over the past 5 years

Saturday’s match at Easter Road was lit up by Jake Doyle-Hayes grabbing his first two goals for the club in spectacular fashion. Though there was a certain amount of goalkeeping error contributing to his opener, it was still a thunderous hit from outside the area.

That said, it had nothing on his second, which surely goes down as one of the best goals witnessed at the ground in recent years.

Which got us thinking, what goals would rival that of Doyle-Hayes’ strike from the weekend in recent years? Going through the archive, which picked out ten of the best since the beginning of 2017.

1. Jake Doyle-Hayes v Ross County (19/02/22) The midfielder netted the second of two eye-catching goals to get Shaun Maloney's side a 2-0 win. He took the ball on his chest before smashing first-time into the far corner with a looping stunner. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. Alex Gogic v Kilmarnock (16/01/21) It was his only goal for Hibs but what a goal it was. Rearing back with his right foot from the edge of the area, the defensive midfielder sent the ball swerving and flying right into the top corner in a 2-0 win. Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Stevie Mallan v Dundee (15/11/20) The first of three Mallan goals to appear in this list. This long-range belter gave Hibs the lead in this 4-1 League Cup victory. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. Stephane Omeonga v Inverness (01/03/20) You don't see an arrowed-side-foot drive very often in football, but Omeonga managed it in this cup game. Opening his body up, he caught the ball perfectly to send it from the ground to the roof of the net. Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group Photo Sales