The 10 best Hibs players so far this season - based on average league match ratings

An injury-time winner against St Johnstone was followed up by an even later equaliser in the Edinburgh derby at Easter Road, but defeats on the road by Livingston and St Mirren either side of yet another injury-time goal in a 2-2 draw with Rangers were frustrating, while the 1-0 victory over Kilmarnock last time out should have been more convincing.

But with new players and management the team is very much in transition.

With six league games played so far and no matches taking place this weekend due to the decision to postpone games in the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s death, let’s take the time to reflect on what we’ve seen so far.

Using an average of the ratings given to each player in the Evening News, we’ve worked out the top ten best players to perform in green and white this term...

1. Martin Boyle - 6.8 No surprise to see the talismanic forward top the list despite playing in just five of the six league games so far. Scored against Hearts and Rangers and won the free kick for Joe Newell's winner against Kilmarnock. Vital to Hibs. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. Josh Campbell - 6.8 The versatile midfielder has become a key player for Hibs. Personally responsible for four of Hibs' league points this season with winner at St Johnstone and stunning leveller in Rangers draw. Hasn't featured in every game but influence is clear to see Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Paul Hanlon - 6.5 Club captain has played just two-thirds of Hibs' league games but is in joint-third with an average rating of 6.5 across his four matches. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. Nohan Kenneh - 6.5 One of four players to share third spot, the former Leeds United kid hasn't had the smoothest of transitions to Scottish football but it's easy to forget he is still just 19. Have been enough signs to suggest he could turn out to be a very shrewd piece of business Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group Photo Sales