The 10 best Hibs players so far this season - based on average league match ratings
It’s been a mixed bag for Hibs after the first six Scottish Premiership matches of the 2022/23 campaign.
An injury-time winner against St Johnstone was followed up by an even later equaliser in the Edinburgh derby at Easter Road, but defeats on the road by Livingston and St Mirren either side of yet another injury-time goal in a 2-2 draw with Rangers were frustrating, while the 1-0 victory over Kilmarnock last time out should have been more convincing.
But with new players and management the team is very much in transition.
With six league games played so far and no matches taking place this weekend due to the decision to postpone games in the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s death, let’s take the time to reflect on what we’ve seen so far.
Using an average of the ratings given to each player in the Evening News, we’ve worked out the top ten best players to perform in green and white this term...