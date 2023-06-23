The 10 best signings Hibs have made during the summer transfer window - ranked in order

4 . NUMBER SEVEN - Rob Jones (2006)

Don't think it's unfair to say he was one of the weaker players on this list, but you can't argue with the signing. Brought in for about £150,000, played three seasons with the club, captained them to the 2007 League Cup final win (where he scored - after also netting a winner against Hearts en route to the final) and was sold to Scunthorpe for a profit. Had a catchy song about him too. Photo: SNS Group Alan Harvey