The 12 Hibs players on expiring contracts - including several new signings and Easter Road hero

With so much upheaval then continuity is the name of the game as Hibs look to avoid a similar scenario each and every summer.

As a result, it’s perhaps no surprise there isn’t a huge proportion of the squad who are entering the final year of their contracts. In fact, the majority of the players are those who either signed during the summer – either on one-year deals or on season-long loans from other clubs – or youngster well out on the fringes of the team.