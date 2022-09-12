News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Lewis Stevenson and Ryan Porteous are two players out of contract at the end of this season. Picture: SNS

The 12 Hibs players on expiring contracts - including several new signings and Easter Road hero

It was a busy summer of ins and outs at Easter Road as new manager Lee Johnson sought to reshape the first team in his image.

By Craig Fowler
Monday, 12th September 2022, 5:07 pm

With so much upheaval then continuity is the name of the game as Hibs look to avoid a similar scenario each and every summer.

As a result, it’s perhaps no surprise there isn’t a huge proportion of the squad who are entering the final year of their contracts. In fact, the majority of the players are those who either signed during the summer – either on one-year deals or on season-long loans from other clubs – or youngster well out on the fringes of the team.

That being said, there are at least a couple of players here that Hibs fans would like to see inked to new contracts.

Here’s the list in full...

1. Ryan Schofield

The 22-year-old is on a season-long loan from Huddersfield. His deal there expires next summer also.

Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

Photo Sales

2. Kevin Dabrowski

Started the season as the No.2 goalkeeper before a shoulder injury in training put him out for action for months.

Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

Photo Sales

3. Jacob Blaney

The 18-year-old made his debut as a substitute against Bonnyrigg Rose in the Premier Sports Cup earlier this year.

Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

Photo Sales

4. Will Fish

The defender is on loan from Manchester United for the remainder of the season. He's under contract at Old Trafford until 2025.

Photo: Craig Brown - SNS Group

Photo Sales
Lee Johnson
Next Page
Page 1 of 3