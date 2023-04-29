The 12 Hibs players whose contracts expire this summer
With just five games left, Hibs will be thinking about the summer and their plans to reshape and improve the first team squad.
After a lot of upheaval summer, continuity could be the name of the game if Hibs want to avoid a similar scenario in every window. Some players will go and a few might stay.
There isn’t a huge proportion of the squad entering the final year of their contracts. In fact, the majority of the players are those who either signed during the summer – either on one-year deals or on season-long loans from other clubs – or youngsters well out on the fringes.
That being said, there are at least a couple of players here that Hibs fans would like to see inked to new contracts. Here’s the list in full...