The 12 Hibs players whose contracts expire this summer

With just five games left, Hibs will be thinking about the summer and their plans to reshape and improve the first team squad.

After a lot of upheaval summer, continuity could be the name of the game if Hibs want to avoid a similar scenario in every window. Some players will go and a few might stay.

There isn’t a huge proportion of the squad entering the final year of their contracts. In fact, the majority of the players are those who either signed during the summer – either on one-year deals or on season-long loans from other clubs – or youngsters well out on the fringes.

That being said, there are at least a couple of players here that Hibs fans would like to see inked to new contracts. Here’s the list in full...

Mikey Devlin Signed on a short-term deal in January to provide defensive cover but has yet to feature

Aiden McGeady The veteran winger signed in the summer has missed most of the season so far through injury, but looked good when he was fit

Mykola Kukharevych On loan from French club Troyes for the rest of this season. The Ukranian striker's deal in France doesn't expire until 2026.

Josh O'Connor The 18-year-old son of former Hibs striker Garry made his debut last term and is part of the development squad.