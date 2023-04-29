News you can trust since 1873
Lewis Stevenson and CJ Egan-Riley are two of the players about to run out of contract at HibsLewis Stevenson and CJ Egan-Riley are two of the players about to run out of contract at Hibs
Lewis Stevenson and CJ Egan-Riley are two of the players about to run out of contract at Hibs

The 12 Hibs players whose contracts expire this summer

With just five games left, Hibs will be thinking about the summer and their plans to reshape and improve the first team squad.

Phil Johnson
By Phil Johnson
Published 29th Apr 2023, 14:02 BST

After a lot of upheaval summer, continuity could be the name of the game if Hibs want to avoid a similar scenario in every window. Some players will go and a few might stay.

There isn’t a huge proportion of the squad entering the final year of their contracts. In fact, the majority of the players are those who either signed during the summer – either on one-year deals or on season-long loans from other clubs – or youngsters well out on the fringes.

That being said, there are at least a couple of players here that Hibs fans would like to see inked to new contracts. Here’s the list in full...

Signed on a short-term deal in January to provide defensive cover but has yet to feature

1. Mikey Devlin

Signed on a short-term deal in January to provide defensive cover but has yet to feature Photo: Ewan Bootman - SNS Group

The veteran winger signed in the summer has missed most of the season so far through injury, but looked good when he was fit

2. Aiden McGeady

The veteran winger signed in the summer has missed most of the season so far through injury, but looked good when he was fit Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

On loan from French club Troyes for the rest of this season. The Ukranian striker's deal in France doesn't expire until 2026.

3. Mykola Kukharevych

On loan from French club Troyes for the rest of this season. The Ukranian striker's deal in France doesn't expire until 2026. Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

The 18-year-old son of former Hibs striker Garry made his debut last term and is part of the development squad.

4. Josh O'Connor

The 18-year-old son of former Hibs striker Garry made his debut last term and is part of the development squad. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

