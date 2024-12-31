The 17 best photos of Hibs fans in 2024: Delirious derby celebrations and fans meet their Easter Road heroes

By Ben Banks

Senior Football Writer

Published 31st Dec 2024, 17:00 GMT

Here are the best Hibs fan photos from 2024 including THAT memorable day in Gorgie.

Through the good, bad and indifferent, Hibs fans have supported their team all the way in 2024.

They have witnessed managerial changes, cup shocks and defeats hard to take. But there have also been special wins to savour and magical moments to witness in an up and down year at Easter Road.

A bottom six Premiership finish last season was not deemed good enough under boss Nick Montgomery and successor, club legend David Gray, had a rocky start. But with wins in succession and a derby victory over Hearts, things are looking up heading into 2025.

Here are 17 of the best Hibs fan photos from throughout the last 12 months.

Fans hit the road to Forfar for a Hibs Scottish Cup clash in January.

1. Away days

Fans hit the road to Forfar for a Hibs Scottish Cup clash in January. | SNS Group

The Hibs fans went wild for their opener in February at Tynecastle.

2. Opening celebrations

The Hibs fans went wild for their opener in February at Tynecastle. | SNS Group

A chilly one for Hibs vs St Mirren in February.

3. Wrapped up

A chilly one for Hibs vs St Mirren in February. | SNS Group

Hibs staff and players engaged with travelling fans after a weekend collapse in Dingwall.

4. Coming together

Hibs staff and players engaged with travelling fans after a weekend collapse in Dingwall. | SNS Group

