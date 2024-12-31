Through the good, bad and indifferent, Hibs fans have supported their team all the way in 2024.

They have witnessed managerial changes, cup shocks and defeats hard to take. But there have also been special wins to savour and magical moments to witness in an up and down year at Easter Road.

A bottom six Premiership finish last season was not deemed good enough under boss Nick Montgomery and successor, club legend David Gray, had a rocky start. But with wins in succession and a derby victory over Hearts, things are looking up heading into 2025.

Here are 17 of the best Hibs fan photos from throughout the last 12 months.

1 . Away days Fans hit the road to Forfar for a Hibs Scottish Cup clash in January.

2 . Opening celebrations The Hibs fans went wild for their opener in February at Tynecastle.

3 . Wrapped up A chilly one for Hibs vs St Mirren in February.