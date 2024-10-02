The 18 Hibs players who are out of contract in 2025

Hibs had a busy summer transfer window, overseeing multiple incomings and outgoings as they tackle another season in the Scottish Premiership . After bringing in some loan signings and short-term deals, a long list of players are expected to leave Easter Road next year as things stand.

Hibs have big decisions to make regarding these players — whether they want to extend their contracts or allow them to run down. We’ve listed all 18 players who are now into the final 12 months of their deals with Hibs and will be leaving the club as free agents unless new terms are agreed.