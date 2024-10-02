The 18 Hibs players who are out of contract in 2025

By Georgia Goulding
Published 2nd Oct 2024, 19:30 GMT

The players due to leave the club next year unless new terms are agreed.

Hibs had a busy summer transfer window, overseeing multiple incomings and outgoings as they tackle another season in the Scottish Premiership. After bringing in some loan signings and short-term deals, a long list of players are expected to leave Easter Road next year as things stand.

Hibs have big decisions to make regarding these players — whether they want to extend their contracts or allow them to run down. We’ve listed all 18 players who are now into the final 12 months of their deals with Hibs and will be leaving the club as free agents unless new terms are agreed.

Re-joined on loan this summer

1. Mykola Kukharevych

Re-joined on loan this summer | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Signed in 2022

2. Martin Boyle

Signed in 2022 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Signed in 2019

3. Josh Campbell

Signed in 2019 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Signed in 2019

4. Joe Newell

Signed in 2019 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Scottish PremiershipEaster Road
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice