The 25 Hibs signings who bombed over the past 10 years

The Hibs signings made over the past decade which did not live up to the hype when they joined the club.

By Craig Fowler
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 15:03 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 15:31 GMT

This list could have been at least double the final number, which isn’t a knock on the Hibees. It's just the nature of modern football nowadays with players and managers changing clubs so often that there's always going to be those who struggle to perform in a short space of time.

Not everyone on this list is even a bad player. In fact, the majority will have performed elsewhere, it just didn't work out for them in Leith for whatever reason.

The list doesn’t include anybody presently at the club. Let us know if there's anyone you think escaped it who deserves to be on there...

Developed a reputation as a decent stopper at Inverness but that didn't translate to Easter Road, even after his old boss Terry Butcher joined him.

1. Owain Tudur Jones

Seemed like a no-brainer to re-sign him on a permanent deal after a solid loan spell the campaign before. However, his form fell off a cliff and he made a key error in the game which ultimately lost Hibs their top-flight status.

2. Ryan McGivern

A key member of a St Johnstone team which finished third the year before. He didn't impress at all at Easter Road and finished the campaign doing the same for a Morton team that was relegated from the second tier.

3. Rowan Vine

Not the worst player on this list but came with a £250,000 price tag (at a time when Hibs didn't usually spend any money on transfers) and came nowhere close to living up to that hype.

4. James Collins

