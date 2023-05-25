Wednesday’s pulsating 4-2 comeback victory at Easter Road ended a four-and-a-half-year wait for a Hibs victory over Celtic and a 37-year wait for four goals against them in a match. You have to go back to season 1985/86 to find the last Hibs team who managed that – and they did it twice in the same season to knock Celtic out of both cups.

On 8 March 1986 Hibs also had to come from behind at Easter Road to beat Davie Hay’s Celtic 4-3 in a thrilling Scottish Cup quarter-final. Steve Cowan, who was top scorer in Scotland that season with 28, scored a double, the second from the penalty spot. Gordon Chisholm was also on target, with substitute Eddie May heading home the winner in the 89th minute. Brian McClair scored two for Celtic that day, with Mark McGhee netting the other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs: Rough, Milne, Munro, Brazil (Harris), Rae, Fulton, Tortolano, Chisholm, Cowan, Durie, Collins (May). Scorers: Cowan 51, 84 pen, Chisholm 76, May 89.

Celtic: Latchford, Grant, Burns, Aitken, McGugan, MaLeod, McClair, P McStay, Johnston, McGhee, Archdeacon. Subs: W McStay, McInally. Scorers: McClair 42, 86 pen, McGhee 60.

Earlier that very same season, Hibs had knocked Celtic out of the League Cup on penalties after a pulsating 4-4 draw. Alan Rough saved spot kicks from Roy Aitken and Peter Grant as Hibs won 4-3 on penalties. The Hibs goals on the night came from Cowan, Gordon Durie, Colin Harris and a Danny McGrain own goal in extra time. Mo Johnston scored a double for Celtic, with Davie Provan and Aitken also on target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs: Rough, Sneddon, Brazil, Fulton, Rae, Hunter, Weir (McKee), Munro, Cowan, Durie, Collins (Harris). Scorers: Cowan 30, Durie 39, Harris 58, McGrain OG 101.

Celtic: Bonner, McGrain, Burns, Aitken, McAdam (O'Leary), Grant, Provan, P McStay, Johnston (McInally), Burns, McClair. Scorers: Johnston 3, 59, Provan 40, Aitken 100.

Steve Cowan scored a double the last time Hibs scored four against Celtic – back in 1986

Before that, Hibs scored four on 15 April 1978 when Eddie Turnbull’s tornadoes thumped Celtic 4-1 at Easter Road. It was one of the the heaviest defeats in Jock Stein's time in charge of the Hoops. The game is best remembered for the second-half pitch invasion by several hundred Celtic fans after a penalty claim was turned down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad