The Hibs crime count leaders (yellow cards, red cards, fouls) - ranked in order

In the Scottish Premiership they sit in the bottom half for yellow cards received and fouls committed, but they are tied in first with St Mirren for red cards with a whopping seven, which doesn’t include the retrospective ban given to Ryan Porteous.

Aside from the centre-back, which Hibby favourites have incurred the wrath of the officials the most?

Using the disciplinary points system as 10 points for a yellow and 25 for a red card, we’ve compiled the table in order of every Hearts player who has gone into the referee’s book this campaign.

Tiebreakers are broken by which player has averaged the more fouls per 90 minutes.

This table applies to all competitions.

1. Ryan Porteous - 145 Yellow cards: 7 Red cards: 3 Fouls per 90: 1.14

2. Jake Doyle-Hayes - 90 Yellow cards: 90 Red cards: 0 Fouls per 90: 1.09

3. Paul McGinn - 85 Yellow cards: 6 Red cards: 1 Fouls per 90: 1.23

4. Joe Newell - 80 Yellow cards: 8 Red cards: 0 Fouls per 90: 2.11