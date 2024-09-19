The Hibs kids answering Scotland call-up - and gaining experience in return

Plenty of coaches have quite a bit to say about the inconvenience caused by international call-ups. Club versus country is one of those grim contests that seems destined to run for all eternity.

Even the most entrenched figures on either side of the struggle realise, however, that they’re all working towards the same end. Especially when it comes to young players guaranteed to benefit from all sorts of different experiences.

So, sure, hindsight suggests that David Gray might have been happier had Kieron Bowie NOT started back to back European Under-21 Championship qualifiers for Scotland during the most recent international break. The star forward being ruled out for a minimum of four months with a serious hamstring injury puts a different perspective on a decision that, at the time, seemed like a natural step in Bowie’s return to full match fitness.

Even if Rudi Molotnikov returned from the break relatively unscathed, meanwhile, Gray would possibly have been happier to see the 18-year-old rested for one of Scotland Under-19s’ THREE games in the space of six days. Did he really need to play against the Netherlands, Azerbaijan AND the Faroe Islands?

From a player development perspective, however, there’s no doubt that burgeoning talents benefit from being exposed to a different type of football. Something other than the meat-and-potatoes diet on offer at home.

Hibs academy director Gareth Evans sees the positives, proudly declaring: “We've got three of our under-16s away though with Scotland this week which is great. Arran McSporran, Conor Aitken and Ben Vickery are away for a week with Scotland's 16s.

“We had two away with Scotland's 19s the other week, Rudi and Rory Whittaker - and Jacob McIntyre would have maybe been in that squad as well. So we're putting more players into international squads as well.

“I think they learn from playing against foreign opposition. You know, it's totally different.

“Rudi would have learned an awful lot from playing against Holland the other week where you're playing against really, really technical players and a different style of play. So they pick up lots of things. But first and foremost, they've got to perform here.”

With so much chatter about youth development going on at the moment, let’s take a look at some of the bright young things currently in and around various Scotland age groups.

1 . Kieron Bowie Yeah, OK. By the time he gets back to fitness, the 21-year-old will most likely have aged out of Scott Gemmil's squad. Injury aside, his experience gained with the 21s has been useful for the former Raith and Fulham forward, who was just 18 when he won the first of his 10 caps for the group.

2 . Rudi Molotnikov At the age of 18, Rudi has established himself as a starter in the Hibs first team under new manager David Gray, who loves the youngster's ability to change games and force opponents onto the back foot. Made three appearances for Scotland in six days during the most recent international break. Can't be far away from the 21s squad now.

3 . Murray Johnson The young goalkeeper was called up into the Scotland Under-21s squad for the recent games but has yet to win a cap at that level, although he has played for the 19s and 16s. On loan to Airdrie, Johnson signed a new long-term deal with Hibs last year.