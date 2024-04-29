The last 21 top scorers for Hibs including current stars, club heroes and Wrexham ace

Who have been the highest goal-scorers for Hibs across the last 21 seasons?

By Georgia Goulding
Published 29th Apr 2024, 19:02 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2024, 19:02 BST

Hibs enjoyed a 3-1 win over St Johnstone away from home in their latest Scottish Premiership performance.

Despite being in the bottom six following the league’s split, the Hibees have actually scored more goals this season than the likes of Dundee, Kilmarnock, and even rivals Hearts.

Hibs have enjoyed celebrating a number of prolific goal-scorers in recent years, including Kevin Nisbet, the trailblazing Jason Cummings and Derek Riordan. But who are these stars in company of as we look back through the archives of the club?

We are taking a trip back to look at the top league goal-scorers from the past 21 seasons, starting in 2003/04 and stretching to the current ongoing campaign. Take a look below at who earned the honour for each season.

Goals so far: 7

1. 2023/24: Myziane Maolida

Goals so far: 7

Goals: 12

2. 2022/23: Kevin Nisbet

Goals: 12

Goals: 7

3. 2021/22: Martin Boyle

Goals: 7

Goals: 14

4. 2020/21: Kevin Nisbet

Goals: 14

