The last Hibs team to clinch back to back derby wins vs Hearts and where they are now

Hibs have clinched back to back successes over Hearts - and you need to go back to 2009 for the last time that happened.

A Martin Boyle effort and Jack Iredale’s second half thunderbolt was enough to seal a 2-1 win for David Gray’s side on Sunday, following up on a win by the same scoreline at Tynecastle in December 2024. The last time this happened was in the 08/09 campaign when a pair of 1-0 victories sealed the feat.

A Derek Riordan penalty was the last goal to secure the achievement as the club went on to finish sixth. With Hibs now in third, Gray will hope his side finish higher than this last squad who achieved what his did on Sunday managed.

On the day of that win in Gorgie, then Hibs manager Mixu Paatelainen said: "I'm absolutely delighted. The performance the boys put in today, in terms of being together and playing as a team, was unbelievable and exactly what we wanted.

"We had a plan to come here and take three points. How we wanted to do that was exactly the way it went. We knew that Hearts were a big physical side, sometimes quite brutal in terms of getting the ball forward and making things happen but the whole team, in every area, did a job and it's a great result.

"The central defensive partnership was Steven Thicot and Ian Murray. The boys have never played together before and today they looked like they had being playing together for years. Ross Chisholm and Lewis Stevenson may lack in height but what they have is great spirit. They are little terriers, really good honest guys who work for the team. They can pass the ball, they can tackle. It was an unbelievable performance from the pair of them.

"We got three points today, that's what we wanted. This is not an easy place to come. It's a sweet victory, a fantastic derby win."

So where is the team that won that day now? We take a look.

1 . GK- Yves Ma-Kalambay Ma-Kalambay spent time at Chelsea, Swansea and Watford as well as spending three years at Hibs from 2007-2010. Kept a clean sheet. Retired after time at Wycombe. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB - David Van Zanten Held down the right flank for his boss. Now works away from football. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell Photo Sales

3 . CB - Steven Thicot In and out the Hibs team for three years but played his part here. Last spotted in the West of Scotland Football League with Camelon. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602 Photo Sales

4 . CB - Ian Murray Murray enjoyed two Hibs stints, and spent his second spell predominantly as a left-back. After retiring from the pitch in 2012, Murray moved into coaching and was last at Raith Rovers. | SNS Group Photo Sales