The Libyan-born playmaker, who joined the Easter Road side in September 2021 from Hutchison Vale, broke into the under-18 side last season and played a significant role in their canter to the CAS Elite Under-18 League title, notching a number of goals as they qualified for Europe. Zaid then scored the second goal in the second leg of their first knockout round meeting with Molde, which Hibs went onto win on penalties.

He then featured in the second-round victory over Nantes and again against Borussia Dortmund earlier this month when a late Hendry Blank goal broke Hibs’ hearts after Jacob Blaney had fired the hosts ahead with a Julian Rijkhoff penalty restoring parity with 20 minutes remaining.

“The lads were down after Dortmund because we were all loving the experience of European football, but we had to regroup and come together,” Zaid told Hibs’ website. “We showed that against Dundee in the Reserve League and want to show everyone what we can do. With no European football, the main goal now is to play well and develop, so we can get a chance in the first team. The games against Dortmund and Nantes gave us a taste of playing in front of big crowds against top opposition; that’s the aim for everyone now.”

Malik Zaid in action for Hibs Under-19s against Borussia Dortmund

Zaid recently signed a new contract keeping him at Hibs until the summer of 2025, and the 18-year-old is keen to grab the opportunity with both hands as he seeks to make an impact. Having already trained with Lee Johnson’s first team, he knows what is expected and is determined to deliver in training and in the remaining SPFL Reserve matches between now and the end of the season. The first-team coaching staff are aware of his talents while academy chief Steve Kean believes he has a bright future in the game.