The positions Hibs need to fill next in transfer market - ranked in order of priority

Only Kilmarnock have made as many purchases ahead of the 2023/24 season in the top flight. But even with such a flurry of early work, more new faces are expected through the doors between now and the window closing as Lee Johnson looks to reshape and strengthen a squad which finished fifth last season.

We look at each of the positions where Hibs should be trying to recruit – in order of priority.

Centre-back

Hibs have been busy so far in the transfer window.

At present, Hibs go into the new campaign with only Rocky Bushiri and Paul Hanlon as experienced, first-team centre-backs. It’s a serviceable pairing for the level, but Hibs should be aiming to both improve upon it and add some depth.

Will Fish is rumoured to be returning from Manchester United. But even if he does return another centre-back, one who is preferably left-footed and a long-term successor to club stalwart Hanlon, would be required.

Right-back

Hibs fans are eager to see more of Lewis Miller, who they lobbied to be starting more after an impressive showing at Celtic Park in March following eight months out of the starting XI. But while they may get that wish with Chris Cadden out for the foreseeable future due to an Achilles injury, it would be a huge gamble to go into the season with someone who played just 16 times last campaign as the only option of the right of defence.

Attacking midfielder

Hibs eventually gave up on the hope Kyle Magennis can get and remain fit, allowing the midfielder to join Kilmarnock. It leaves Josh Campbell and Ewan Henderson as the two players naturally suited to playing as a No.10.

Campbell came on leaps and bounds last season, but after a disappointing conclusion to the campaign he still has to prove his worth as an attacking midfielder capable of starting every week for a club the stature of Hibs, while Henderson has only impressed in fits and during his 18 months in Leith thus far.

Striker

The signing of Adam Le Fondre means there’s now four first-team strikers on the books (Elias Melkersen, Christian Doidge and Harry McKirdy being the others) while Elie Youan and Martin Boyle are also capable of playing up top. Therefore, this is not as much of a pressing need at this moment in time. But it’s hard to imagine much of a future at Easter Road for those three mentioned in parenthesis, so another quality option is going to be required before the end of the window to combine with Le Fondre to replace Kevin Nisbet’s output.

Wingers

This one is dependent on Hibs getting rid of a few bodies in the attacking areas who are not trusted to start most weeks, as they currently fill the depth void on the flanks behind Boyle and Youan. There isn’t a lot of quality there and Johnson will want to restock after Aiden McGeady’s departure and Cadden’s injury taking away another trusted option.

